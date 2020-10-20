Spiess donates tag from county's 100th birthday

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County celebrated its 150th birthday Saturday with a virtual program put on by the county government due to the pandemic.
Back in 1970, when the county turned 100, commemorative license plates were among the items produced.
Billy Spiess, a 1983 graduate of Douglas County High, said his dad bought one of those tags and put it on the family pickup.
“That tag made it to several family vehicles and then ended up in the garage on a shelf,” said Spiess, who now runs a local insurance business.
When Billy turned 16, he put the tag on his vehicle for a time. And then it wound up on a garage shelf again.
When he read the county was turning 150 years old, Spiess said he had the idea to donate the 50-year-old tag to the county tag office.
Spiess said a good friend from high school, Angie Stephens, has worked for the county tag office for more than 30 years. So, Spiess said he called Stephens and she agreed it would be a great item to have on display at the tag office.
Spiess presented the framed tag during a small ceremony on Friday.
