Spider-Man

The official Marvel Cinematic Universe might be in a slump these days, but Sony apparently didn’t get the memo. The studio just followed up their groundbreaking animated smash “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” with a sequel that is somehow even better and more epic — something I would’ve never thought possible.

I was out of town for the press screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and was almost instantly deluged with comments on social media throwing around terms like “masterpiece,” “Best Picture contender” and “greatest superhero movie of all time.” I was skeptical, because surely people don’t exaggerate on the internet, right?