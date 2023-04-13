The amount of money earmarked for public safety in Carroll County is by most accounts pretty healthy.
According to Carroll County officials, the total amount in that account stands at $709,831.78 as of Thursday.
Of that total, $306,749.25 was raised due to speed detection in local school zones.
There are speed zone safety cameras installed near Bay Springs Middle School on Highway 61 and Sharp Creek Elementary on Highway 113. They were installed in January 2022 and became operational in the spring of that year.
According to CCSO, Georgia law allows for speed cameras to be deployed in school zones with violations issued to the registered owner of a vehicle caught traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit.
Cameras operate during normal school hours in addition to operating one hour before classes are scheduled to begin and one hour after classes are finished. Cameras will capture images of the license plate of vehicles that exceed the school zone speed limit and citations will be issued during this time frame.
There has been an increase in speed limit from Bay Springs from 45 to 50 miles per hour.
The other portion of that public safety money comes from Opioid settlement funds distributed by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Chris Carr announced in January that the state of Georgia has joined national settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.
According to a press release from Carr’s office, by simply joining the settlements, Georgia stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services.
“No Georgia community is a stranger to the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and we must do all we can to support those who are struggling,” Carr said. “Today’s announcement is another step forward in our ongoing efforts to combat this epidemic and address the widespread damage it has caused. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and joining these settlements will ensure that our state receives much-needed resources to help expand critical treatment and recovery services.”
According to the release, the national settlements require CVS to pay $5 billion and Walgreens to pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion. CVS and Walgreens, along with Walmart in a settlement announced last month, have also agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions, per the release.
According to the release, Georgia officially joined the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Dec. 21, 2022. By doing so, the state is positioned to receive a base payment of $50.1 million from CVS and $58.7 million from Walgreens. CVS and Walgreens were not defendants in Georgia’s ongoing litigation involving opioid distributors; instead, the companies approached the state with these settlement offers, which Georgia then accepted, per the release.
The national settlements require Teva to pay $4.25 billion and Allergan to pay $2.37 billion, for a total of $6.6 billion. Teva and Allergan have also agreed to strict limitations regarding the marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of opioids, per the release.
Georgia officially joined the settlements with Teva and Allergan on Dec. 19, 2022. By doing so, the state is positioned to receive a base payment of $44.9 million from Teva and $27.4 million from Allergan, per the release. Teva and Allergan were defendants in Georgia’s litigation involving opioid manufacturers.
"Once we have the disbursements, [Chairman Michelle Morgan] will work with the Sheriff to determine the best use of these funds and develop a plan," County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey stated to the Times-Georgian. "Those funds were added to the public safety fund since they will also be used in public safety."
During their meeting Tuesday night, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved spending some of that money on new vehicles and equipment.
Captain Keith Price asked for approval for using funds in the amount of $272,301 to purchase in-car systems, light bars, cages, decals, and striping to the patrol units.
Estimates were included for the 16 patrol cars, the equipment and installation that total $171,261. The camera systems will cost $93,040 and the striping will cost $8,000.
The request passed 7-0.
