Spectrum makes $5,000 contribution to American Legion Post 143

Spectrum recently presented a $5,000 donation to American Legion Post 143. Pictured, from left, are Charter Director of Government Affairs Catherine Fleming, American Legion Post 143 Commander Ronnie Pate, Junior Vice Commander Frank Joswick and Sen. Mike Dugan.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Representatives of Spectrum recently joined State Senator Mike Dugan of Carrollton for a "Veterans Appreciation" event and Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17 that was highlighted by the presentation of a $5,000 donation to American Legion Post 143 by the communications company.

Ronnie Pate, Commander of American Legion Post 143, said that the Post is very thankful for its relationship with Spectrum and their generous donation.

