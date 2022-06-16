Spectrum announced on Thursday morning at Ole McDermitt's Farm that a fiber-optic network expansion project will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to rural parts of Carroll County.
Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan and Georgia State Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan were present along with Spectrum representatives to celebrate the expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband to over approximately 4,500 homes and small businesses in Carroll County.
“The pandemic rightfully expedited broadband expansion in rural areas to residents that do not currently have access in their homes,” Dugan said. “I’m thrilled that Carroll County is now part of this excitement as spectrum expands its high-speed internet service to unserved parts of the county.”
According to a press release prepared by Patti Michel, Sr. director of regional communications south, Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., "a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states.”
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) buildout is a part of Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion won in Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction, per the release.
“Closing the digital divide is critical to ensuring that every community, regardless of zip code, has access to the twenty first century opportunities,” U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson said. “Spectrum is doing great work to bring connectivity to Georgia’s third district through its high speed expansion, and this access will provide strong economic growth for our local communities.”
According to Craig Loden, vice president of Spectrum rural broadband construction, the expansion process begins with identification of areas, walkouts and engineering.
“We have to walk out every road that we plan on building to see how we’re going to build it. Then we take those notes and it goes to an engineering department. Engineering draws it up by how many people we’re going to serve. Each unit that we put in the field can only serve a certain amount of people so that’s why we do the engineering on it to be able to locate where we want to set the equipment so we know how far to run the fiber out to the people in that area. When that fiber is at capacity we add another electronics unit out in the field to continue reaching those people,” Loden said.
After the engineering is done, Spectrum has to go to local municipalities and apply for permits to get on poles, replace poles and see where they can go underground, Loden added.
“That’s a really long process to identify everything that’s got to go into the engineering as well as on the paper and what we’re doing before we ever get to an actual construction plan,” Loden said.
Owner of Ole McDermitt’s Farm, Kayla Dermitt, spoke about the challenges she faces while not being able to have broadband on her property, citing having to travel to the Neva Lomason Public Library to use study rooms to have steady internet connection to handle business.
“Here, we can only take cash on the farm and the only online stuff we can do is where you pre-buy your tickets at home and then show us. If it’s cloudy or overcast we have nothing. Nothing. I have kids of all ages and they are trying to take an online class and study. We were study partners at the library. I would be in one room and they would be in another,” Dermitt said.
Dermitt has lived on her property for 27 years with the farm running for 13 years. Dermitt told the Times-Georgian that she had a child arrive Thursday morning for a one-day session after her parents signed her up last night, but she was unaware that she was participating Thursday.
“She had been here before so I kind of knew her. We had that big storm [Wednesday] night; I figured her mom signed her up to come [Thursday], but I didn’t know,” Dermitt said
Dermitt said she is “excited” for broadband services to come to her area because she will “get a lot of time back.”
“I think it is going to bring opportunity for all these folks and better quality of life. If you think about what things we take for granted everyday, some of them may not have ever experienced it before,” said Jamie Bellemare, area vice president of spectrum field operations.
Local residents and business owners can visit www.specturmruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services, per the release.
“We do encourage folks to be patient. It’s quite mentioned that there will be a lot of steps that have to happen for the buildout to be complete. If there is a date or timeline people need to understand that construction delays can happen. It can be weather, permitting issues, or unforeseen circumstances that our construction crews encounter as they move forward. We are coming, it’s just a matter of time,” a Spectrum Government Affairs representative said.
