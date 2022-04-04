A ceremonial ribbon-cutting for a special display honoring the life and legacy of the late Leroy Childs of Carrollton, former director of the West Georgia Regional Library System and the first black public library director in Georgia, was held at Neva Lomason Library on Saturday morning.
Speakers at the event included Stephen Houser, director of the West Georgia Regional Library System, and Kirsten Childs, granddaughter of the Mr. Childs.
"Susan Colgate, a staff member here at Neva Lomason, wanted to do a Black History program, and in the course of preparing for that, she asked the state library if Mr. Childs was indeed the first Black library director in Georgia," Hauser said.
"This question sparked Teneka Jones-Williams, a friend who I met in library leadership training and who was working at the time for the state library, to become a champion for Mr. Childs," he explained.
Ms. Jones-Williams researched Mr. Childs’s life, spoke with his family, located his masters degree thesis, and was, ultimately, the driving force for him being awarded the "2019 GPLS Lifetime Achievement Award."
"Though I was working for another library system at that time, I was at the state capitol during Library Day when Mr. Childs’s family received the award on his behalf," Hauser said.
"I was moved both by the award itself and also by the story of Mr. Childs," he said.
"However, that award ceremony took place on March 12, 2020, and we can all probably remember what happened right after that. In fact, that was the last public event inside the state capitol for almost two years," Hauser noted in reference to the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Hauser was offered the position of director of the West Georgia Regional Library System shortly thereafter in 2021, and in the back of his mind he kept thinking about Mr. Childs and the new connection that he now had with his legacy.
Shortly after assuming his new position, Rachel Linn, former Neva Lomason branch manager, and we were talking about ways that Mr. Childs could be honored.
"At almost the same time, and almost completely out of the blue, we received a donation to honor Mr. Childs from Charles Eames, former director of Okefenokee Regional Library System," Hauser said, "and with this fortuitous set of circumstances, we got to work hiring a designer, Evan Leavitt, who worked with Signworks, a local company here in Carrollton, to produce the beautiful display honoring Mr. Childs here in our lobby."
Childs' amazing life story is a series of firsts. He was the first bookmobile librarian at the West Georgia Regional Library System, the first black library manager at WGRLS, the first black assistant director at WGRLS, the first black public library director in the state of Georgia, and the first black president-elect of the Georgia Library Association.
"What I find even more amazing about Mr. Childs is what has been left out, or only hinted at, in some of the printed stories that we have about him," Hauser said.
"Mr. Childs was a library branch manager at a time when Georgia was still segregated, in the middle of the 1950s and 1960s," Hauser explained, "and he drove a library bookmobile all over this area at a time when I’m sure he did not always feel safe or welcome where he went."
In his master's degree thesis, Mr. Childs wrote that there were no black businesses in the region at the time, so he had to be careful to only make his bookmobile stops at the segregated schools.
"Mrs. Edith Foster, the West Georgia Regional director, was also careful during this time with West Georgia having the King Street Branch and a bookmobile specifically for its black patrons," Hauser said,
According to Mrs. Foster, in order to not violate the racial codes of the time, she placed stickers on the books for the black patrons in order to identify them so that the two sets of books would not be ‘mixed’. Even the books themselves were segregated.
"We can only get glimpses of the depth of challenges like these that Mr. Childs faced," Hauser noted, "but that he overcame them speaks further to the kind of man that he was. His legacy of achievement, perseverance, and, most of all, service, is testament to his values. And the outpouring of appreciation and honor that I hear from everyone who worked with him or knew him has been incredible."
Mr. Eames, the former Okefenokee Regional Library System, called him ‘a legend in his own time and a true gentleman’ and ‘a quiet, unassuming man, but a true leader in the library field.’
Another recipient of the lifetime achievement award has stated that Mr. Childs’s “contributions to public libraries cannot be underestimated.”
"We are honored that Mr. Childs is part of our WGRLS history, and we are proud to be able to honor him today as an important part of our community’s history," Hauser said,
National Library Week began Sunday, a fitting time for the display honoring the life and legacy of Carrollton's Leroy Child to take center stage at Neva Lomason Library.
