The Villa Rica City Council’s special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 to meet the Human Resources Director.
Also there was to be a vote on upholding Mayor Gil McDougal’s veto of the “golf cart” ordinance was canceled.
The meeting was canceled due to the HR director not being able to attend.
The action, an ordinance amendment, was approved by a 3-2 vote. If allowed to stand, the ordinance would have allowed a personal transportation vehicle (PTV) to travel on city streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. The purpose of this amendment was to allow PTV owners access to more city streets.
There were some individuals in favor of this ordinance like Ward 3 City Councilwoman Leslie McPherson who sent a written response to the Times-Georgian regarding the veto.
“For years, the city council has been working through RSVP planning, focus groups, consultants, general citizen inquiries and ordinance adoptions to create an environment for Villa Rica to thrive which includes aspects of a walkable, biking and golf cart friendly community,” McPherson wrote in her statement to the Times-Georgian. “This has been most especially prevalent as it relates to connecting citizens throughout the city to downtown shops, activities & dining through the use of their personal transportation vehicle (PTV).
Council member Danny Carter spoke in favor of the amendment during the original council meeting to vote on this ordinance, saying the initial plan was for Villa Rica to be a “golf cart friendly neighborhood” by implementing passing lanes for golf carts, but that went away when the economy declined.
There were also individuals against the ordinance including Captain Keith Shaddix of the Villa Rica Police Department. Some of the concerns mentioned by Shaddix were impatient drivers trying to pass golf carts that can only go an estimated 20 miles per hour and kids being on golf carts and potentially driving.
In the council meeting that initially approved the PTV ordinance, three Villa Rica residents spoke against it citing the safety threats it could cause in their neighborhoods.
The veto will keep the ordinance remaining as is with PTVs only being allowed on city streets 25 miles per hour or less.
The city charter gives the mayor the power to veto any act by the council, a power that is unique to other chief executives in west Georgia. The charter specifies that four council members must vote to override the mayor’s veto to ensure the council’s action takes effect.
The discussion to override the veto will now take place during the next regular city council meeting scheduled for March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Holt-Bishop Justice Center.
