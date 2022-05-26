Generally sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s are currently forecast for Memorial Day weekend when area citizens and their families hit the pools, lakes, courts and other assorted venues to celebrate the holiday weekend.
Lake Carroll is expected to be buzzing with the usual swimmers and water and jet skiers. Picnickers will certainly take advantage of the many pavilions and tables available.
However, the commemoration of the true purpose of Memorial Day comes Saturday morning at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A special ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.will include patriotic musical selections by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble conducted by Terry Lowry.
After the presentation of the colors by Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Carrollton High School, a wreath laying ceremony by local veterans organizations will be followed with a rifle salute by members of American Legion Post 143.
The program will continue with remarks by State Senator Matt Brass (R) of Newnan at approximately 11 a.m.
"We invite everyone to come out and take part in this annual ceremony," said Barry Gardner of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, "but we also want people to see the park itself, especially those who may not have been there before."
More than 20 marble Walls of Honor inscribed with nearly 1,100 names of veterans display their date of service, rank and serial number. The "Killed in Action Wall" shows the names of Carroll County veterans who lost their lives in every American war since the Revolutionary War.
Other special features of the Veterans Memorial Park include marble walls displaying emblems of every branch of the American military services, a Women's Memorial Wall.
Also, brick-lined walkways inscribed with veteran's names, a wall honoring park contributors, life-size metal sculptures of combat soldiers, and a fountain are located at the park.
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park was built by the non-profit organization that bears its name. For more information on the park and how to make a contribution go to www.carrollcountyveteransmemorialpark.com.
