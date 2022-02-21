Special awards to highlight UWG Alumni Weekend, April 29-20

The University of West Georgia has more than 73,000 alumni all over the world and from all walks of life. One of the many ways in which the university honors them is via the upcoming annual Alumni Weekend featuring the 45th annual Alumni Awards program.
Allyson Bretch, executive director of alumni engagement for UWG, said she is thrilled for the opportunity to welcome and recognize so many amazing alumni on April 29-30.
“Alumni Weekend is an exciting opportunity to engage with old friends and to network with new ones,” Bretch said. “We are excited to host this event in-person after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The weekend will encompass a variety of exciting events, so we hope alumni join us back on campus and reminisce about the many UWG memories that are near and dear to them.”
Highlighting the weekend will be the Alumni Awards presentation, a program that began in 1977 that recognizes UWG alumni who have achieved marked success in their fields. The awards include the Alumni Achievement Award, the H. Franklin Pritchett Jr. Service to Humanity Award, the Honorary Alumna/Alumnus Award, the J. Owen Moore Faculty/Staff Award, and the Lillian Williams Champion of Diversity Award.
The event will also include presentations of the coveted Thriving Under 30 awards, which recognize young alumni under the age of 30 who have made a significant impact in their career industry while exhibiting dedication to UWG and representing the University well.
To kick off Alumni Weekend, UWG alumni will “Take Over the Square” in Carrollton on Friday, April 29, with an evening of fun that includes a concert with live music at The Amp just off Carrollton's downtown Adamson Square.
On Saturday, the "Brave Like a Wolf Celebration Dinner" will take place at the Campus Center Ballroom and will feature the Alumni Awards and Thriving Under 30 presentations, as well as acclaimed comedian Arvin Mitchell, currently starring on the family comedy series “Studio C.”
The complete list of 2022 Alumni Award winners includes:
- Achievement Award in Arts & Humanities: Kristen Hope Thompson ‘09
- Achievement Award in Education: Andrea Sims ‘73 ‘79
- Achievement Award in Mass Communications: Steven Broome ‘89 ‘93
- Achievement Award in Science & Mathematics: Toma Omofoye ‘05
- Achievement Award in Social Science: Robin Usher ‘12
- Achievement Award in Business: Amanda Lucey ‘06
- Achievement Award in Nursing: Ashley Coombe ‘07
- H. Franklin Pritchett Jr. Service to Humanity Award: Scottlin Smith ‘18
- Honorary Alumnus Award: Mitch Gray
- J. Owen Moore Faculty Award: Ann McCleary
- J. Owen Moore Staff Award: Brandy Barker ‘08
- Lillian Williams Champion of Diversity Award: Christopher D. Johnson ‘13
- Outstanding Recent Alumna Award: Dr. July P. Coleman ‘11 ‘13
- Spotlight Award: Darryl Forges ‘14
- Thelma Harman Turner Alumni Loyalty Award: Heather Ford Collings ‘09 ‘10
- Alumni Board Service Award: Christopher Sanders ‘03
- Thriving Under 30 Award:
- Nadia Aghaie ‘17
- Katahj Copely ‘21
- Troy Crittendon ‘16
- Kristen Denney ‘16
- Stephanie Hernandez ‘17
- John Hurst ‘19
- Jamaree’ James ‘15 ‘16
- Shinice Monique Johnson ‘14
- Brionna Lannom ‘16
- Antonishia McRay ‘15
- Colette Morton ‘17
- Somto Okeke ‘15
- Jessica Pope ‘16 ‘17
- Khaleel Rogers ‘19
- Solomon Seaborn ‘15 ‘16
- Randall Snell ‘15 ‘18
- Paige Williams ‘17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.