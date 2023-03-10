SPARK Program @ Kiwanis

Dr. Tom Peterson, professor in the College of Education at the University of West Georgia, spoke about the SPARK Program to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton at their Friday lunch meeting.

 Photo by Tucker Cole/Times-Georgian

Dr. Thomas Peterson is a professor who teaches a variety of courses  in the College of Education at the University of West Georgia. He was the featured speaker at Kiwanis Club of Carrollton's at its weekly meeting Friday.

The focus of his remarks was SPARK, a program that he calls "a new way of life" for young students.

