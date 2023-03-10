Dr. Thomas Peterson is a professor who teaches a variety of courses in the College of Education at the University of West Georgia. He was the featured speaker at Kiwanis Club of Carrollton's at its weekly meeting Friday.
The focus of his remarks was SPARK, a program that he calls "a new way of life" for young students.
"The outcomes that we seek and that we need for this 10-week program, we believe, come out of SPARK. It is is how things should be done, what is needed," he noted.
SPARK (Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids) had its roots as a collaboration between the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Sisters of Charity Foundation in Canton, Ohio.
The program began locally 14 years ago when the late Dan Camp, judge of the Carroll County Juvenile Court, was being inundated with cases involving as many as 70 or more juveniles during a session.
"There were so many that we thought that they were getting them from Atlanta, but they were all from our area," Peterson said.
He then talked about the choices that kids make.
"Yes, kids sometimes make bad choices and as a result they then get all kinds of labels from adults, peers, and school," Dr. Peterson said, "and not one of them is a good one. And these kids have to live with that."
He then added, "But...if you change the way you look at things, things change, and that is what the program is about. The outcomes that we need come out of SPARK."
"We look behind the surface. Yes, kids make bad choices, but that's not who they are," Peterson said, "We don't focus on behaviors. Focusing on behaviors does not change things.
The program, which brings in an average of 10-12 kids following juvenile court sessions conducted by Judge Thomas Parmer and the Georgia Department of Justice, is held on the UWG campus. Counseling, as some might expect would be a major facet of the program.
"Most of these kids know right from wrong, and if we went into that counseling mode, they would leave mentally," he said.
Peterson added that he does not know what the program participants' offenses are and doesn't want to know.
"Once that gets in your mind it stays there," he said, "and we have found that is not productive for the program. We know that they have had some issues and problems or they wouldn't be there."
He explained that many of he kids have issues, not because of their behaviors specifically, but because of things that they experienced.
"Again, we look behind the surface," Peterson said as he showed a timeline in the life of a program participant and how certain experiences tie in with their behaviors.
In addition to comments by Dr. Peterson, one of the programs past participants, Trent Reid, spoke, and Jo O'Donnel, who is a graduate assistant in the UWG psychology department related both her personal and professional experiences.
