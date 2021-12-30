If you are a bit of a pack rat like me, the new year brings yet another attempt to declutter and a resolve to keep from being overwhelmed by the stuff—material, digital, and spiritual—that clogs up my life. May I suggest the advice of Marie Kondo, the Japanese organizing guru and author of the best-selling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. Her KonMari method is now a global business with more books, certified consultants, and a TV show. What I appreciate about her method is the simplicity of it. She works with clients to declutter their chaotic homes and lives with one question: “Does it spark joy?”
Hold up a piece of clothing. Does it spark joy? If the answer is yes, you keep it. If the answer is no, you toss it or give it away. When you first start, you might need to compare things to figure out what really sparks joy. Take three minutes to pick the top three, Marie Kondo says, and go from there. She has created a method for going through different categories of belongings, but the central question remains, “Does it spark joy?”
I think that is a great question as we end one year and begin a new year. We can make all kinds of resolutions we intend to keep, but maybe we should only resolve one thing. Ask yourself, “What in my life sparks joy?” What gives me a sense of being alive? What makes me feel worthwhile and fulfilled? What practices and ways of thinking help me be who I want to be? Who I feel called to be? What connects me most deeply to those I love?
Sparking joy doesn’t have to be fireworks and excitement. Joy can be a deep sense of contentment, a knowing that this moment is right and good. Small things can spark joy, like your favorite book or a picture of your family. The way we perceive the world through our faith in God or trust in a higher power can be a source of joy. Practices like meditation or prayer can ignite a deep sense of joy in our souls.
Just like our house filled with stuff, we may find our souls overwhelmed with the trappings of religion and the stuff we are supposed to do to be good and faithful. Our lives can get cluttered with thoughts and beliefs that no longer serve us well. Beliefs that cause us shame and unhealthy guilt can hold us back from joyful living. We can hold on to grudges or hurts, and the holding on keeps us captive to the past. How often do we ruminate on things long gone in a way that keeps us from moving forward in life? Joy comes from living with purpose in the present. When we encounter others with compassion, we open a space for joy to spark in the world. Offering and receiving forgiveness clear the clutter of hurts and affronts. We spark joy when we both give and receive in ways that create deeper bonds of love and community.
One simple question could help us let go of all the stuff we no longer use and don’t need cluttering our homes. It could also help us de-clutter our spirits. What if we only did those things that truly spark joy? There might be a few things we still have to do, but we could let go of a lot of things that don’t spark joy and embrace with new appreciation and resolve all that does spark joy. Living with joy is healthy for body, mind, and spirit. Give it a try. Go get that old sweater or pair of shoes from your closet and ask yourself, “Does it spark joy?” Then think about your life, the people in it, your faith practices, other things you do every day, the way you encounter the world. What sparks joy? Keep those things and let go of the rest. Happy New Year! Spark joy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.