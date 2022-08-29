Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO, has been named as one of this year’s "Most Admired CEOs by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
According to the publication, the "Most Admired CEO Awards" recognize Atlanta-based chief executives who have a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace and contributions to the metro community.
Stinson received this recognition in the category of Manufacturing and Distribution.
“Receiving this award alongside so many incredible leaders in the state is a complete honor, personally and professionally.," Stinson said.
"I believe in our team at Southwire, and I’m excited about where we’re headed in the future,” he added. “As we grow, we’re committed to emphasizing a culture of empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion as we seek to remain generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond.”
The 2022 honorees were chosen using a list of nominees from the community and the Atlanta Business Chronicle newsroom. The publication's editor-in-chief, publisher and research director created the final list out of more than 100 submissions.
Included in this selection were Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Ted Turner, Loy Howard from Tanner Health System, Kim Greene of Southern Company, Chris Womack of Georgia Power, Angel Cabrera of the Georgia Institute of Technology, leaders of the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons organizations and more.
