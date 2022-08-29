Southwire President-CEO Stinson named one of ATL's Most Admired

Southwire President and CEO Rich Stinson has been named one of Atlanta's "Most  Admired CEOs" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO, has been named as one of this year’s "Most Admired CEOs  by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

According to the publication, the "Most Admired CEO Awards" recognize Atlanta-based chief executives who have a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace and contributions to the metro community.

Trending Videos