Southwire CEO Rich Stinson receives state recognition

RICH STINSON

 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Southwire’s president and CEO, Rich Stinson, has been named as one of "Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians."

According to Georgia Trend, the list includes CEOs, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders, among others, who have inspired efforts to meet and exceed challenges in virtually every corner of the Peach State.

