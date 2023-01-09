Southwire’s president and CEO, Rich Stinson, has been named as one of "Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians."
According to Georgia Trend, the list includes CEOs, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders, among others, who have inspired efforts to meet and exceed challenges in virtually every corner of the Peach State.
“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many incredible leaders, and I am proud to represent Southwire, a company that was not only founded, but has grown in this state for more than seven decades," Stinson said of he recognition.
"Our roots remain strong in west Georgia, where Southwire is headquartered, and more than 40% of our team members are based in the state," noted the Southwire CEO
“We want to remain generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond," he explained.
Stinson said that Southwire continues to make investments in Georgia, like its state-of-the-art copper rod plant in Carrollton, office space at The Battery Atlanta and the corporation's newly formed partnerships with many Georgia-based sports, education and non-profit organizations, among others, that will allow Carrollton based industry to fulfill its commitment and be an employer of choice in the state.
The 2023 honorees were chosen by the Georgia Trend staff, after much discussion, mulling and refinement.
Other honorees Included in this year's selections were Ed Bastian (Delta Airlines), Loy Howard (Tanner Health System), Ted Decker (Home Depot), Tom Fanning (Southern Company), Chris Womack (Georgia Power), Angel Cabrera (Georgia Institute of Technology and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.