Southwire’s Project GIFT is partnering with Project HOPE to provide support for refugees in Ukraine and elsewhere by committing $25,000 toward these efforts combined with a weeklong external collection effort in order to make the greatest impact.
“Many employees have asked us what they can do to help,” said Wil Rainey, Project GIFT coordinator. “It speaks to the heart of our people and reinforces the idea that the core of Project GIFT is centered around people.”
According to its website, Project HOPE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 1958 as the world’s first peacetime hospital ship, S.S. Hope. Since 1974, Project HOPE has been conducting land-based programs and works in five main areas: disasters and health crises; infectious diseases; noncommunicable diseases; maternal, neonatal and child health; and health policy.
While Southwire's Project GIFT connects our employees to the communities in which we work and live, the organization also has a history of connecting to communities in need outside of our local areas.
“It’s important to give back and take care of those locally and globally,” said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president of People & Culture at Southwire. “When the need arises, Southwire continues to step up and answer the call.”
If you would like to make a donation to the relief efforts in Ukraine, please visit our online giving platform through the Community Foundation of West Georgia at https://cfwg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1396.
On your donation, list Project HOPE Ukraine in the “Notes” section of the form.
To learn more about Southwire’s commitment to Giving Back, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.
For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.
