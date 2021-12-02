As part of its multi-faced Project Gift" program, Southwire is collecting toys Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., concluding its two-day drive that began Thursday in the Walmart parking lot in Carrolton.
Contributors can drive up to the drop-off point adjacent to the large Southwire tractor trailer and have their vehicle unloaded with items that are being donated. Toys should be new and unwrapped.
Toys, which should be appropriate for infants through 18 years of age, will be delivered to a Toys for Tots center where they will be sorted and delivered to distribution points.
Among toys seen deposited in large containers that will be loaded on to trailers for delivery were new bicycles, balls of all shapes and sizes, games, and a varied array of other
Southwire has been hosting the toy drive since 2002. The company's total goal was approximately 85,000 toys during the 19 years period that it has been holding the drive. Last year the company distributed 14,462 toys to 4,079 children through Toys for Tots.
Nationwide, the Toys for Tots campaign, which began in 1947 as the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, has collected approximately 604 millions toys and served 272 million children have been served by the program and its many affiliates.
"Southwire is extremely proud to have participated in the Toys for Tots drive for so many years," Blair Watkins, communications specialist for the Carrollton based company, said.
Southwire's Project Gift has also led efforts in the collection and delivery of relief supplies and equipment to disaster areas throughout the nation, in addition to contributing thousands of bags of school supplies to students prior to the beginning of each school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.