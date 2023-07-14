School doors will not be re-opening for another few weeks, but Southwire is ahead of the back-to-school preparation rituals as the Carrollton-based corporation stages its 19th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway today from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the parking lot of Midway Church located just off the the Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.

On Saturday, Southwire will be distributing more than 4,000 bags of free school supplies free of charge via the usual drive-thru format. Attendees should follow the posted directional signs and instructions from volunteers to pop their vehicle trunks and allow ProjectGift workers to load the appropriate number of school supply bags.