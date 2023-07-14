School doors will not be re-opening for another few weeks, but Southwire is ahead of the back-to-school preparation rituals as the Carrollton-based corporation stages its 19th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway today from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the parking lot of Midway Church located just off the the Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
On Saturday, Southwire will be distributing more than 4,000 bags of free school supplies free of charge via the usual drive-thru format. Attendees should follow the posted directional signs and instructions from volunteers to pop their vehicle trunks and allow ProjectGift workers to load the appropriate number of school supply bags.
According to a news release from Southwire, in order to assist as many families as possible, a representative from each family must be present to pick up the school supplies. Children are not required to attend, and there is no paperwork needed to receive the free supplies.
However, it should be noted that there is a limit of three (3) bags per vehicle if children are not present. If children are present, each child in attendance will receive a bag.
Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to provide the number of each bag type they need based on the ages of their children. Two categories of bags containing age appropriate school supplies will be offered at the event, one for Kindergarten through Third Grade students and another for Fourth through 12th Grade students.
“Providing school supplies to children empowers them and their teachers to learn and grow, opening possibilities for a brighter future,” said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president and Chief People & Culture Officer.
“At Southwire we believe in Giving Back and supporting the return to school of the kids and teachers in our communities,” Esquivel noted.
Southwire’s Back to School Giveaway is made possible each year by the generosity of community partners like this year’s presenting partners that include the University of West Georgia, West Georgia Technical College, MedImpact and Carrollton Office Equipment. Other event partners include Associated Credit Union, 3:16 Healthcare, Tisinger Vance, Gradick Communications, Heart Wood Products, Phoenix Wood Products, Servpro, New Leaf Marketing and Times Georgian.
“Back to School plays a vital role in helping ensure that the children in our community are prepared for a successful school year,” according to Wil Rainey, Giving Back specialist for Southwire.
“We are excited to continue to serve the community through this event,” Rainey said. This year, Southwire will give away more than 30,000 bags of supplies across all of its communities.
Since its founding in 1950, Southwire has been one of the top producers of wire and cable in the world with more than 7,000 employees
