PROJECT GIVEAWAY

Southwire employee Emery Acker, a volunteer for the company's annual "Project Giveaway" that will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the parking lot at Midway Church on Highway 61 between Carrollton and Villa Rica, is shown preparing book bags that were distributed at last year's event.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With a new school year starting in less than a week on Aug. 5 at the Carroll County Schools and at the Carrollton City Schools on Aug. 15, Saturday will be an opportune time to gather various school supplies that will be distributed free of charge by Southwire during its annual "Back to School Giveaway" at Midway Church from 9 a.m. to noon (EDT).

Southwire is expected to give out more than 5,000 bags in the church parking lot located at 1 Midway Church Drive, just off Highway 61 between Carrollton and Villa Rica.

