With a new school year starting in less than a week on Aug. 5 at the Carroll County Schools and at the Carrollton City Schools on Aug. 15, Saturday will be an opportune time to gather various school supplies that will be distributed free of charge by Southwire during its annual "Back to School Giveaway" at Midway Church from 9 a.m. to noon (EDT).
Southwire is expected to give out more than 5,000 bags in the church parking lot located at 1 Midway Church Drive, just off Highway 61 between Carrollton and Villa Rica.
As in the past, the event will follow a drive-thru format in which community attendees will drive through a service line, pop their trunks and allow Southwire Project GIFT volunteers to load the appropriate number of bags.
“We are so excited to be back at Midway Church again this year for our annual Back to School event, and we look forward to serving our friends and neighbors to ensure that each child in our community has an equitable chance to have a successful school year,” said Wil Rainey, Project GIFT coordinator.
In order to assist as many families as possible, a representative from each family must be present to pick up school supplies. Children are not required to attend, and there is no paperwork needed to receive the free supplies.
However, there is a limit of three (3) bags per vehicle if children are not present. If children are present, then each child in attendance will receive a bag.
Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to provide the number of each bag type they need based on the ages of their children. Two categories of bags will be offered at the event: one for Kindergarten through Third Grade students and another for Fourth through 12th Grade students.
Southwire’s "Back to School Giveaway" is made possible each year by the generosity of community partners like this year’s presenting partners, West Georgia Technical College, University of West Georgia and Midway Church.
Other event partners include New Leaf Marketing, Times-Georgian, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, Phoenix Wood Products, SERVPRO of Carrollton, Ga., Tisinger Vance, P.C., Hightower Family Funeral homes and G&W Equipment.
This year, Southwire will give away more than 30,000 bags of supplies across all of its communities. If you are not located in the West Georgia area and would like more information about the "Back to School Giveaway" in your area, please call the Project GIFT Hotline at 770-832-4729 or send an email to project.gift@southwire.com.
