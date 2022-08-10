Southwire has a presence as local schools start new year

Southwire will have a presence in many schools throughout the county as the new school year begins. The Carrollton company distributed more than 8,000 bags filled with school supplies during its annual "Back to School Giveaway" held on July 30 in a drive-thru pick up held at Midway Church. Across all Southwire facilities located throughout the United States, the total number exceeded over 30,000 bags.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With the new school term at the Carroll County Schools underway since Friday and Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools opening their doors for the 2022-23 school term on Friday and Monday, respectively, the presence of the area's largest industry and employer, Southwire, will be seen.

Literally.

