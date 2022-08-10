With the new school term at the Carroll County Schools underway since Friday and Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools opening their doors for the 2022-23 school term on Friday and Monday, respectively, the presence of the area's largest industry and employer, Southwire, will be seen.
During its annual "Back to School Giveaway" held on July 30 at Midway Church, more than 4,000 bags of school supplies were distributed to area families.
However, that was just locally.
Southwire's benevolence and that of its project partners was far more widespread. Across all Southwire locations, a total of 30,000 bags of school supplies were donated as part of the "2022 Back to School Giveaway" in Carroll County; Bremen, Ind.; Denton, Texas; Florence, Ala.; Huntersville, N.C.; Fontana, Calif.; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Starkville, Miss.; and Honduras.
Event partners that joined Southwire in sponsoring the endeavor included West Georgia Technical College, University of West Georgia, Midway Church, New Leaf Marketing, Times-Georgian, Graddick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, Phoenix Wood Products, SERVPRO of Carrollton, Tisinger Vance, P.C., Hightower Family Funeral homes and G&W Equipment.
According to Ashley Dingler, communications specialist at Southwire, scores of the company's project volunteers stuffed the bags with an array of school supplies and distributed them at the drive-thru locations.
Founded in Carrollton 72 years ago by Roy Richards Sr., Southwire is North America's largest manufacturer of wire and cable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.