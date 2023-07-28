Southwire's Back to School Giveaway

Southwire recently distributed thousands of school supply bags during its annual “Back to School Giveaway.”

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Southwire’s Project GIFT recently hosted its annual “Back to School Giveaway” at Midway Church in Villa Rica and distributed more than 2,200 bags of school supplies to community members.

The event was drive-thru style, allowing community members to safely receive their bags of school supplies. Over 100 volunteers came together to serve more than 500 vehicles at the event.