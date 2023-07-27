Southwire - New Facility in Fort Worth

In support of its long-term modernization strategy and in an effort to continuously improve customer experience, Southwire will open a new Customer Service Center (CSC) in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas area next year.

The nearly 1.2 million square foot facility will distribute products for the full suite of Southwire solutions, including business segments such as Commercial, Residential, Utility, Industrial and Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions (TCAS).