Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, will soon open office space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
In late March, Southwire signed a deal for roughly 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multipurpose space.
“We have embraced adaptability through the pandemic, and we have proven that we are able to successfully meet the expectations of our stakeholders in a hybrid work environment,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “Having a presence at The Battery Atlanta offers additional flexibility to our team members and further demonstrates that Southwire is an employer of choice.”
Headquartered in Carrollton, Southwire has had a presence in metro Atlanta for several years with a Southwire Commuter Hub in Cobb County and The Spark innovation center on Georgia Tech’s campus, among other locations. Recently, the building in which the company’s Commuter Hub is located was sold, and leaders sought other options to meet the needs of its workforce.
“As we have emerged from the pandemic and as we considered next steps with our Commuter Hub, the timing was right to move toward a larger presence in this area,” said Fernando Esquivel, Executive Vice President of People and Culture at Southwire.
“Our office at The Battery Atlanta will provide us with increased visibility and opportunities to attract professional talent while allowing us to further connect, communicate, collaborate and celebrate with each other,” Esquivel explained.
"While expanding its presence in metro Atlanta gives the company a competitive edge for talent recruitment and retention, Southwire remains committed to each of its existing communities, and the company continues to drive the electrical industry forward," he said.
“We have a long history of serving our customers with excellence and giving back to the local communities in which we work and live,” said Norman Adkins, Southwire’s president of Wire & Cable and COO.
“Our presence in Atlanta has been — and will continue to be — no different. As we consider more than just the office space, we are also excited to forge a partnership with the Atlanta Braves that will add value to our employees, our customers and our communities," Adkins said.
Throughout its more than seven decades in business, Southwire has upheld a strong commitment to service, quality and innovation. The new office space and partnership with the Atlanta Braves serve as a culmination of these three objectives.
