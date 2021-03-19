Southwire to add onto VR service center

Southwire will expand its customer service center in Villa Rica, adding 230,000 square feet to the facility before the end of the year.
The multimillion-dollar project will add to what is an already 400,000-square foot Retail East Customer Service facility that opened in 2018. The move will not add new jobs to the facility, but company officials said the added space will allow the company to better and more efficiently serve its customers.
“We’re reaffirming our commitment to providing a work environment that supports the well-being of our employees, our communities, and the environment – for today and for the future,” said Southwire President and CEO Rich Stinson. “The expansion of our Retail East Customer Service Center is a key piece of this commitment for our distribution team and retail customers.”
The customer service center opened in October 2018 and was a major expansion of the company’s campus on Trade Center Court, bringing 60 new jobs to the city. Southwire also operates a 150,000-square foot plant in Villa Rica's industrial park and its 300,000-square foot Energy CSC facility is located nearby.
Southwire was founded by Carrollton entrepreneur Roy Richards in March 1950, and the manufacturer now has more than 8,000 employees worldwide, according to the company’s website. It is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers, but also supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, and hand tools.
Forbes magazine reports that the company had sales of $5.7 billion in 2019.
In February, the company announced another major construction project, the replacement of its 40-year-old existing copper rod plant on Central High Road with a new, 100,000-square foot facility.
The Villa Rica project is the continuation of a long-term modernization strategy, the company said in a statement issued Thursday.
“We’re excited about the opportunities that this expansion will bring for our team at Retail East,” said Aaron Asher, Southwire’s vice president of distribution. “As we continue to grow as a company, this project will provide us with additional capacity to best serve our customers in the retail channel.”
The company said it expects construction of the new Villa Rica expansion to be finished by October, and that the company plans to be fully operational in the new space by June 2022.
