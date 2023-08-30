As the company continues its focus on strategic growth and sustainability, Southwire has been awarded the supply of a portion of the underground power cables for Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) by NKT, the project’s turnkey cable supplier and cable system technology owner.

CHPE is a transmission project that will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean, renewable hydropower from the U.S.-Canadian border to Queens, N.Y., enough power for more than one million New York homes.