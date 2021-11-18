Southwire announced the return of its annual "Toys for Tots Collection Drive."
The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3 at Walmart in Carrollton from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to its website, Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public entity created in 1991 by he U.S. Marine Corps to bring joy to the holidays through the gift of a new toy and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
This year, Southwire's goal is to collect 5,000 new, unwrapped toys to bring hope to the children of Carroll County this holiday season. Monetary donations are also accepted.
To support the health and safety of volunteers and community members, the Toys for Tots event will operate in a drive-thru format. Community attendee will drive through a service line, pop their trunks and allow Project GIFT volunteers to unload toys directly into donation boxes.
Southwire's Toys for Tots drive is made possible thanks to the generosity of many community partners. Please keep an eye on future marketing materials for a full list of sponsors.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor or that have any additional questions regarding the Toys for Tots event, please call he Project GIFT Hotline at 770-832-4729 or send an email to project.gift@southwire.com.
