Southwire Recognizes Longest Tenured Employee

“I never tried to set a record. I’ve always just enjoyed my work.” – Linda McWhorter
In March, Southwire, one of the world’s leading wire and cable manufacturers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets, celebrated its 72nd birthday. This week, its longest tenured employee marked an impressive milestone, as she reached 62 years of service to the company – only ten years less than the entire length of time the company has been in existence.
When she began her career at Southwire as a file clerk on May 2, 1960, Linda McWhorter never imagined she’d work at the company for more than six decades. Now, as an executive assistant to the company’s chief supply chain officer, she attributes her tenure and success to the people with whom she’s worked over the years and the leaders who motivated her to pursue new opportunities throughout the company.
“I am very fortunate to have been with Southwire for all of these years – it doesn’t feel like 62,” said McWhorter. “I love the company and have witnessed so much growth in my time here. I have worked with some of the best that have come through Southwire, and they encouraged me and believed in me.
Linda’s modest spirit and strong work ethic have led to meaningful contributions throughout Southwire’s history. Her humble leadership and relentless pursuit of getting the job done have made and continue to make a lasting and inspiring impact on many in the company and the community.
“Professional, courteous, dependable, committed, loyal and always an early adopter - never afraid to change – this describes a great employee. It also is how I describe Linda,” said Charlie Murrah, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Southwire. “It continues to be a joy and a privilege to work by her side."
“Linda has been the consummate professional throughout her 62-year career at Southwire,” said Norman Adkins, president of wire and cable and chief operating officer. “She has always exhibited a focus on people – both internal and external – and taken care of their requests or business needs. She’s done it with grace and humor, and it is an absolute joy to work with her. I am incredibly thankful for Linda and her continued contributions to the Southwire team.”
Throughout her career, Linda has had the opportunity to interact with the company’s owners and many in key leadership roles, including Southwire’s founder, Roy Richards, Sr.
“The company is family-owned, and I have always liked that,” said McWhorter. “When I imagine Mr. Richards looking down from Heaven, I think he might be surprised by the amount of growth the company has achieved. He probably didn’t dream about how big the company would expand, and I think he would be very proud of what his children have done.”
Today, Linda continues to find ways to give back to her fellow co-workers and to her community. She is a volunteer and contributor with Project GIFT and encourages anyone seeking a career to consider Southwire.
“Southwire is a great place for a career – it’s a good company with good benefits that offers opportunities for growth and advancement,” said McWhorter. “More than that, the company offers you an opportunity to give back by helping others. When you have good people to work with, when you enjoy your job – it’s just like family.”
Please join us in congratulating Linda on 62 years of service to Southwire!
