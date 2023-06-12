Southwire expands facility in Florence, Ala.

Southwire has announced expansion of it Florence, Ala. facility to support the company’s production of commercial and residential building wire. The project is part of a a multi-year investment of more than a billion dollars to integrate newer and better equipment, systems and technology into Southwire operations, according to Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, Southwire has announced an expansion at its campus in Florence, Ala., that is expected to increase production capacity by 30% and create approximately 120 jobs.

For more than 70 years, Southwire has been delivering power responsibly to customers throughout the world. A leader in the multi-billion-dollar North American market, the company is enhancing its proven legacy, trusted reputation and longstanding, disciplined financial management by building upon its strengths to attain sustainable, strategic growth.