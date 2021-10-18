Southwire, Carroll County's largest employer and one of the largest manufacturers of wire and cable in the world, places a tremendous emphasis on sustainability, according to the company's Paul Sims and Bo Quick who were featured speakers at Friday's meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club.
Simply stated, "sustainability" means meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. The preservation of the natural environment and its vast resources is a major emphasis.
In one of their first public presentations during the past 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southwire duo's presentation featured a colorful slide show that focused on the company's five tenets of Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right, and Building Worth.
The company, which employs nearly 7,000 people across the globe, has an objective of reducing direct combustion and purchased electricity that will eliminate approximately 400,000 metric tons of CO2e, carbon dioxide equivalent, per year. Its "moonshot goal" is to cut its carbon footprint by 5.6 million metric tons of CO2e annually and be carbon neutral by 2050.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that for every 1,000 pounds of carbon offsets purchased destroys greenhouse gases equivalent to 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to taking one car off the road for an entire month.
Beginning in 2020 and continuing for the next two years and beyond, the local industrial giant will emphasize multiple objectives, ranging from energy use reduction, power purchase agreements, owned renewables, green power from utility, offsets, electric vehicle charging, and collaboration with non-governmental organizations.
Southwire signed and offsite renewable agreement with Constellation to support solar energy and joined Georgia Power's Renewable Supply Procurement Program as it strives to collaborate with other entities in regard to sustainability.
At its sprawling Carrollton facility, Southwire has focused on its "Southwire is Going Carbon Zero!" theme by installing a 60-kilowatt solar canopy, adding additional electric vehicle charging stations, proving two solar picnic tables, and messaging around Carbon Zero and Southwire products used in system.
"Sustainable Product Attributes" noted in the presentation included a myriad of activities and goals, including the elimination of and reduction of hazardous substances to decrease the company's environmental footprint, recycling, and the reduction of air emissions during the manufacturing process and energy and water use to make the products, just to name a few.
Southwire remains a family owned company. It was founded in 1950 by Roy Richards, Sr. and began production with 12 employees and second-hand machinery.
