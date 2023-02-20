Southwire opens new hub at The Battery in Atlanta

Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, celebrated the opening of its new hub at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 15,
Approximately 200 team members, customers, partners and community leaders commemorated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting, tours, networking and a special guest appearance by Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper.
The roughly 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multipurpose space reflects the company’s commitment to service, quality and innovation and will provide team members space and opportunity for connection and collaboration.
While expanding its presence in metro Atlanta provides the company with a competitive edge for talent recruitment and retention and exciting opportunities, Southwire remains committed to its headquarters in the west Georgia area and each of its existing communities as the company continues to drive the electrical industry forward.
