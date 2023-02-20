Southwire opens new hub at The Battery in Atlanta

A ribbon-cutting on Feb. 15 served as the ceremonial opening of Southwire’s new 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multipurpose space located at The Battery in Atlanta.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, celebrated the opening of its new hub at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 15,

Approximately 200 team members, customers, partners and community leaders commemorated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting, tours, networking and a special guest appearance by Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper.

