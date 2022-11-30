Southwire Copper Rod Plant

Southwire's new copper rod plant s nearing completion and will replace the current facility shown in the background.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

As part of more than a billion-dollar modernization commitment across its footprint, Southwire is nearing the completion of construction on a new, state-of-the art rod plant in Carrollton. The new plant replaces an aging, 40-year-old facility and will increase copper rod production by at least 10 percent annually.

“Our goal as a company is to be generationally sustainable, and the construction of this plant is a key milestone on that journey. This is a significant investment in our future," said Rich Stinson, Southwire president and CEO.

