Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, announced that it will be the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, June 24.

The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix will mark the United States debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – and the last of four new race locations in Season 9’s 16-race calendar following debuts in Hyderabad, Cape Town and São Paulo.

