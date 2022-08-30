In support of the company's mission to build a culture that recognizes and celebrates the value of diverse backgrounds, equity in opportunity and inclusivity in action, Southwire is pleased to announce the Phase Two launch of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) website.
Earlier this year, Southwire launched its DEI website. The site included Southwire's DEI mission statement, key successes and data for 2021, and listed its current strategic areas of focus. DEI has been a Southwire priority of for many years.
The website, which was created in effort to drive accountability and transparency in this space, includes key successes and data for 2021, external partnerships and listed areas of focus.
Southwire treasures the diversity of its employees and the communities that it represents and serves. The company’s four key values – trust, empowerment, consistency and inclusion – are the foundation of the organization’s DEI strategy. This updated site gives a more detailed look at what the company stands for.
“I'm proud that Southwire has a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are excited to see growth in this space and continue to establish ourselves as a brand committed to those efforts," said Brandon Moss, president of the company’s Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions (TCAS) business.
"It’s fantastic that we can now share more information and continue to partner with our customers and stakeholders to drive meaningful improvements in the communities in which we operate through our DEI website," Moss said.
