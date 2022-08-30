In support of the company's mission to build a culture that recognizes and celebrates the value of diverse backgrounds, equity in opportunity and inclusivity in action, Southwire is pleased to announce the Phase Two launch of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) website.

Earlier this year, Southwire launched its DEI website. The site included Southwire's DEI mission statement, key successes and data for 2021, and listed its current strategic areas of focus. DEI has been a Southwire priority of for many years.

