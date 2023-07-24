Southwire joins SPE Alliance

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Southwire is pleased to announce that it has joined the Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) System Alliance, a collection of industry-leading companies promoting the adoption of SPE technology applied into industrial markets.

“The next generation of smart factories will require connectivity solutions that have a higher degree of performance and are easier to deploy,” said Tim Schmidt, director of factory automation at Southwire.