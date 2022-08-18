Southwire named to Top Ten for Diversity Impact Award
Photo courtesy of Southwire

Southwire has been named as a Top 10 Enterprise-Wide Employee Resource Group (ERG) recipient for the Diversity Impact Awards™.

According to its website, the Diversity Impact Awards were launched in 2020 as the next iteration of the ERG & Council Honors Award™. The ERG & Council Honors Award™ was the first and longest-running, nationally recognized award to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils.

