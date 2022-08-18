Southwire has been named as a Top 10 Enterprise-Wide Employee Resource Group (ERG) recipient for the Diversity Impact Awards™.
According to its website, the Diversity Impact Awards were launched in 2020 as the next iteration of the ERG & Council Honors Award™. The ERG & Council Honors Award™ was the first and longest-running, nationally recognized award to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils.
In 2014, Southwire established its first Employee Resource Group, and since then, the company has expanded to six ERGs, including the Women’s Network, Spectrum, Nextgen, TEAM, Veterans Network and Allied. These groups actively promote Southwire’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by engaging employees in opportunities for learning, connection and development in the DEI space.
“Southwire's ERGs work with various parts of the company to ensure that we are building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, and we’re thrilled that our efforts are being recognized by the Diversity Impact Awards,” said Cara Herzog, vice president of DEI.
According to Herzog, Southwire is being recognized for this award for various reasons, including he company's ERG structure, strategy, leadership connection, and overall impact to the business.
"This is an exciting recognition for our organization and for the employees who continuously participate in and lead our ERGs," she said.
The 2022 Diversity Impact Awards leverage a data driven and scientifically validated model, which is called The Impact Model™, to ensure buy-in from key stakeholders and provide an expanded opportunity for learning.
“At Southwire, we continue to foster an environment that recognizes and celebrates the value of diverse backgrounds, equity in opportunity and inclusivity in action, and this recognition is a testament to those efforts,” said Rich Stinson, president and CEO of Southwire. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Diversity Impact Awards, and we are proud that our work continues to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for all.”
The 2022 Diversity Impact Awards recipient rankings will be announced during the 2022 Global ERG Summit in September.
A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire’s products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.
About the Global ERG Network
The Global ERG Network is a practice group of Talent Dimensions, and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils and Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational and business objectives.
About Talent Dimensions & PRISM International, Inc.
PRISM is now a part of Talent Dimensions. Talent Dimensions is a full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, addressing unconscious bias, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils.
