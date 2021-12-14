Southwire’s Project GIFT will be hosting a disaster relief drive to collect much-needed supplies and holiday gifts for those impacted by devastating storms in Kentucky.
Over the weekend, deadly tornadoes and severe storms ravaged and destroyed communities in six states across the nation.
At least 50 tornadoes were reported during this time, and more than 80 people are feared dead following the storms.
Project GIFT volunteers will collect supplies from noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, located at 1735 South Highway 27.
“This is what Project GIFT is all about,” said Blair Watkins, Project GIFT coordinator. “Providing inspiration in times where it seems hard to find hope and giving back when we see a need.
“We encourage each member of the community to consider making a donation to support the families whose lives have been upended by these horrible storms.”
Items to be collected include non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, items for pets, and more. New cold weather gear, including hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and blankets.
Volunteers will also accept holiday gifts for children and families impacted by the storm. However, clothing or used items will not be accepted.
Monetary donations, cash or checks, will be accepted at the collection site. An online portal for credit card donations is also available through the Community Foundation of West Georgia by visiting their website.
If donating through this site, please indicate that the donation is for the Kentucky Disaster Relief in the notes section.
“Southwire has had a strong presence and legacy in the state of Kentucky for more than 50 years,” said Jason Pollard, Vice President of Communications and Giving Back. “One of our largest manufacturing facilities is located within an hour of some of the hardest hit areas. The moment we learned about the impact from these storms, our volunteers and community partners were already reaching out asking how to help.
“The spirit of the GIFT project is incredibly special, and it is during difficult times like these where we really see the heart of our community shine.”
For more information, including a more detailed list of needed items, visit Southwire’s Facebook page and other company communication channels, or reach out to the Project GIFT hotline at 770-832-4729.
