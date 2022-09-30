Southwire's Project Gift collects Ian relief supplies

Southwire’s Project GIFT will be hosting a disaster relief drive to collect much-needed supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. Program volunteers will collect supplies from 7 A.M. on Monday, Oct. 3 through 7 P.M. (EDT) on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot located on 1735 South Highway 27 in Carrollton.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, making it one of the strongest storms to ever hit Florida. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT will be hosting a disaster relief drive to collect much-needed supplies for victims of the storm.

