Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, making it one of the strongest storms to ever hit Florida. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT will be hosting a disaster relief drive to collect much-needed supplies for victims of the storm.
Southwire's Project GIFT volunteers will collect supplies from 7 A.M. on Monday, Oct. 3 through 7 P.M. (EDT) on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot located on 1735 South Highway 27 in Carrollton, Ga.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this catastrophic event," said Jason Pollard, Southwire’s vice president of Communications and Giving Back. "Disaster relief has always been at the heart of Project GIFT, and we want those affected by Hurricane Ian to know that our volunteers see your need and are ready to support you as you begin to recover from the storm.”
Items to be collected include non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, items for pets and more. Clothing or used items will not be accepted.
Monetary donations, cash or check, will be accepted at the collection site.
An online portal for credit card donations is also available through the Community Foundation of West Georgia by visiting their website, clicking donate and selecting Southwire’s Project GIFT or directly at https://cfwg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1396. If donating through this site, please indicate that the donation is for "Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief "in the notes section.
For more information, including a more detailed list of needed items, visit Southwire’s Facebook page and other company communication channels or reach out to the Project GIFT hotline at (770) 832-4729.
