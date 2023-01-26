Southwire casts first copper bar at new local plant

Southwire cast the first copper bar at its new state-of-the-art local plant on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12:45 p.m. This moment is a key milestone in the start-up of the largest and most sophisticated Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR®) system in the world.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

"It is truly an exciting day for Southwire. Our company is where it is today because of these copper rod plants, and starting up a new copper rod system is like starting a brand new chapter in our history," said Will Berry, senior vice president of Modernization. "It's a great time to be at this point; a perfect moment to build on all that we have already accomplished."

