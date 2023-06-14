As the company continues its efforts to remain generationally-sustainable, Southwire announced organizational changes this week.

In addition to his current leadership role, Norman Adkins, Southwire’s President of Wire and Cable and Chief Operating Officer, will assume responsibility for the company’s Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions (TCAS) business. In this transition, Peter Lugo, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management, will report to Adkins and lead Southwire’s TCAS business.