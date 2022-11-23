Southwire announced a new commercial investment with Sinclair Digital Services, Inc.

Sinclair Digital Services, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a designer, equipment reseller and system integrator of advanced connected buildings, with an emphasis on Direct Current (DC) microgrids. Sinclair has designed and implemented several high-profile DC buildings around the nation, including the Sinclair Marriott in Ft. Worth and the Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Conn.

