As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16.
The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord, tray cable and cord set markets. The facility employs approximately 135 people.
“As we move ahead with our long-term strategy, we must ensure we are properly aligned to make the best use of our facilities and best meet the needs of our customers,” said Rebecca Cranford, senior vice president of manufacturing.
“The decision to close the plant is not a reflection on the people, the quality or the performance of the facility, nor is it one we take lightly.” Cranford noted.
Manufacturing of the cord sets and made-to-stock products currently made in Waukegan will be moved to other Southwire plants. Impacted employees will have the opportunity to bid on open positions within the company. Those who do not wish to transfer to another Southwire facility will be offered severance benefits and outplacement assistance.
“We will ensure that those affected are treated with dignity and respect during this transition. These types of decisions are never easy, and I want to say thank you to our employees in Waukegan for their years of service and contributions to Southwire,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO.
“Moving forward, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver sustainable solutions that drive continuous improvement for our customers, our markets, our employees and our communities,” Stinson added.
