Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Trojans. Hicks rushed 22 times for 150 yards and three TDs. He also caught four passes for 60 yards and a TD.

MJ Morris, Carrollton Trojans. Morris was 10 for 11 for 196 yards with two TDs and one interception.

Ace Williams, Carrollton Trojans. Williams caught three passes for 55 yards.

Ty McKee, Villa Rica Wildcats. McKey scored on a 65-yard TD run late in the game to help preven the shutout in the 49-7 loss to Blessed Trinity.

