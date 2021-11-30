In a release late Tuesday afternoon, Southwire announced the acquisition of OBI Partners, Inc. of Alpharetta. The company is a digital solutions provider focused on electric utilities.
“OBI is widely recognized for its portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and unique suite of advanced analytics and modules designed to extract, aggregate and optimize electrical grid data into intelligent information for utility operators and managers,” the release stated.
“The marketplace is demanding intelligent solutions to their electrical distribution needs, and through the acquisition of OBI, Southwire will do just that,” said Tom Courtney, vice president of Services. “We are very excited about the suite of solutions provided by OBI and the added value we will bring to our customers.”
OBI will serve as a foundational element for the development of digital services beyond utility at Southwire.
“We are extremely excited to welcome OBI Partners to the Southwire family. OBI’s skills, tools, and expertise, coupled with Southwire’s full suite of wire and cable solutions, will provide the critical operational intelligence and solutions needed to support the growing need for grid reliability and resilience,” said Norman Adkins, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Wire and Cable. “OBI’s unique service offering will further expand Southwire’s role as a key resource to our utility partners.”
