Southern Hills Church host breakthrough event for women

Southern Hills Church will be hosting a Radiant Women’s Breakthrough event this Saturday for women only.
The event will be held at the City Station Auditorium, located at 2115 Maple Street, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The goal of the event is to provide activities to support, encourage, and equip the women of West Georgia.
“Generally we do this event to get women together to get a break from the craziness of their everyday life and focus on Christ,” said Nicole Jones, Creative Arts Pastor. “This year we are focusing on hope, strength, and purpose.
Southern Hills has hosted this event annually for six years but had to cancel last year due to COVID.
According to Jones, there are typically 150 to 250 attendees who participate in this event. However, this year, Jones said that number has decreased to 75.
“This year is significantly low, and I assume that is because of COVID,” said Jones.
Even though they have not reached their max, Jones said there are not taking any more attendees due to fact that registration has already ended.
The event will open off with brunch, followed by speakers, music, discussion, and door prizes.
All of the speakers are local women who either attend or volunteer at the church, Jones said.
The main speaker will be Macy Earl, in addition to a panel of three judges— Meredith Harris, Latrice Whitaker, and Lani North.
“These four ladies will speak to the attendees and share their personal testimonies,” said Jones.
In regards to the door prizes, Jones said that once the women had registered they received raffle tickets to be able to enter into the giveaway.
“A lot of the door prizes have been donated by local artists and businesses around the community,” said Jones.
According to Jones, the event sends a very strong and powerful message to all those who attend, and she can’t wait to listen to the stories of others.
“I think this is a really special event for our church and community that brings together women from all different walks of life,” said Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.