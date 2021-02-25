Next month, a Carrollton church is bringing back an Easter event featuring a skydiving Easter bunny and an egg hunt on the football field at Grisham Stadium.
Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, is hosting the 2021 “Eggstravaganza” on March 28 from 1-4 p.m. The church is located at 2115 Maple St. near the University of West Georgia.
Church leaders had to cancel last year’s Easter egg hunt because of the coronavirus pandemic — which started just before the holiday — the church’s junior high pastor told the Times-Georgian Thursday. As coronavirus cases were rising, Gov. Brian Kemp banned gatherings of 10 people or more on March 23 at the height of the pandemic. This was less than 10 days after the governor declared a public health state of emergency.
Grisham Stadium is the football field at Carrollton High School at 202 Trojan Drive. The Eggstravaganza event is being held for both Southern Hills families and the community. Church leaders are “strongly recommending” participants wear a mask and maintain a social distance during the outdoor event.
The event will include inflatables, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, festival games and a petting zoo, according to the church’s website. At 2 p.m., a skydiving Easter bunny will descend on Grisham Stadium; a big egg hunt follows across the entire Trojan football field at 3 p.m.
The Eggstravaganza event began in 2018 and featured Eddie “Fast Eddie” Grantland — captain of the Above it All skydiving team — as the Easter Bunny. Grantland will jump out of a helicopter above the stadium again this year, Southern Hills Junior High Pastor Tucker Musick told the newspaper Thursday.
The idea for a skydiving bunny came out of a brainstorming session between church members. This is an event that’s been attempted elsewhere — to various outcomes — in cities such as San Antonio, Texas and Acworth.
After the jump, 30,000 eggs will be scattered across the gridiron, and the field will be sectioned off by age groups.
Volunteers are needed; anyone interested in participating can sign up on the Southern Hills event page, sohillscc.com/eggs. The church also needs help getting individually wrapped candy, minimal chocolate and small toys to put into each plastic egg. Donations can be dropped off at the church’s Resource Center during the week. During service times, these donations can also be dropped off in the Conference Room hallway at the check-in kiosks.
Monetary donations can also be made to help support the event, according to the church’s website, and the event page has a link for donors to give whatever they can.
