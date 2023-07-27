The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum in Carrollton is hosting a Quilted Portraits Workshop on Friday, Aug.18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The workshop will use a very simple face drawing to learn how to recreate a photo in fabric for a quilt top. Students will trace features of the patterns and transfer the pieces to fabric making a face. The cost is $30 and the fee for West Georgia Quilters Guild members is $20.