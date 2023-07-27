The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum in Carrollton is hosting a Quilted Portraits Workshop on Friday, Aug.18, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The workshop will use a very simple face drawing to learn how to recreate a photo in fabric for a quilt top. Students will trace features of the patterns and transfer the pieces to fabric making a face. The cost is $30 and the fee for West Georgia Quilters Guild members is $20.
Other planned classes include the following:
Beginning Embroidery
Want to learn embroidery? This is the class for you. Learn what materials you need and a variety of basic stitches. Cost is $40
Eye Spy Quilt
Sept. 15 and 29, 10 a.m.-noon
Participants will learn techniques for piecing a hexagon/triangle quilt using templates, multiple focus fabrics and no “Y” seams. Finished quilts can be any size from placemat to bed size. Those making larger than placemat size should not expect to finish their quilt in class. This class is for adults.
Please note that workshop participants must have previous sewing experience and the ability to sew a consistent seam.
This two-section class will be held on Sept. 15 and 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Intermediate Embroidery
If you have taken our beginning embroidery class and you are ready for more embroidery stitching skills, this is the class for you! Cost is $30
Curved Piecing Table Runner Class
Learn to make a curved piecing table runner with Teresa Kent on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon. This is a technique class with ample time to complete at least one block and the orange peel and drunkard’s path components of the remaining blocks. The pattern will be included in the $50 class fee.
NOTE: All classes are held at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum 306 Bradley St, Carrollton, GA 30117. Call 770-301-2187 or email southeasternquilt@gmail.com. To learn more go to sqtmuseum.org.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
