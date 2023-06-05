BREMEN — Southeastern Hose is celebrating a milestone of being a hose assembly and expansion joint manufacturer for 60 years.
According to a release issued on Monday, since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has maintained its standard of high-quality products and services, while upholding its tradition of growth through customer service.
Now, occupying 60,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and employing 60 associates and growing, Southeastern Hose has become one of the top fabricators "with the most complete inventory in the country along with one of the top largest employers headquartered in the West Georgia area."
“I am thrilled to celebrate this feat with our employees who strive to provide the best products and service nationwide along with our dedicated customers that keep us striving to be better every day,” Southeastern Hose VP of Operations Trey Travis said. “When my granddad started SE Hose, I don't think he expected us to make this large of an impact, and we can’t wait to take it to new heights.”
Established in Atlanta in 1963 by Bill Travis Sr., the original operations were moved to Bremen after 20 years. The team’s initial slow and steady growth pace helped the company focus on its mission and adapt to create a leading position in the industry.
“Together, SE Hose has grown and experienced so much, and we greatly appreciate all of the support throughout the years,” Southeastern Hose VP of Sales Rick Price said. “Our best-in-class customer service remains top of mind every day to serve our customers and our community, and there’s much more to come.”
