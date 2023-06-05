SE HOSE

BREMEN — Southeastern Hose is celebrating a milestone of being a hose assembly and expansion joint manufacturer for 60 years.

According to a release issued on Monday, since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has maintained its standard of high-quality products and services, while upholding its tradition of growth through customer service.