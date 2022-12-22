The City of South Fulton fire investigators say an October house fire that killed four people – including a 7- year-old and her grandmother – appears to have been set intentionally and are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.
Working with the State of Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office, South Fulton investigators say they have identified more than one person of interest.
“Based on information uncovered in our investigation at the scene and through subsequent interviews, we now believe the fire was intentional,” said South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones. “We ask anyone with information to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline. All calls and information will be kept confidential.”
The fire broke out in the Oswego Trail home in the early hours of Oct. 19, Twelve people, all members of two separate families, were in the home. Eight of them escaped unharmed.
Callers can reach the hotline at (800) 282-5804. The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.