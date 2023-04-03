Forty-one years ago, the Carroll County Soup Kitchen began a mission to serve local citizens who need a helping hand when it comes to a lack of consistent access to food in order to live an active life.
At Friday's weekly meeting of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, Joe Williamson, board member of the non-profit organization, provided Kiwanians a brief history of the Soup Kitchen and its impact locally.
Four decades have passed since the organization began serving meals at the Episcopal Church in Carrollton before moving to three other locations. The mission started in a building on Dixie Street provided by Southwire that once housed a restaurant known as the Tasty Grill.
For the past several years, the Soup Kitchen has centered its operations at a building that a social night spot on Beulah Church Road in Carrollton for many years. The structure, which was later purchased by Southwire and given to the Soup Kitchen along with several walk-in freezers and coolers and other equipment, now serves as the Soup Kitchen's base of operations.
Southwire made an investment of some $600,000 in the facility that included the cost of the property, renovation of the building, and purchase of equipment, according to Williamson, who retired from the company after 41 years of service.
"Southwire has been a great benefactor for many years, but we also get a tremendous amount of support from churches, clubs, foundations and individual donors who support us and what we do," Williamson noted.
In addition to monetary and in-kind services support, he particularly underscored the immense value of volunteers.
"Without our volunteers to prepare, serve and deliver the meals and maintain the facility, it simply would not be possible for us to do what we do week after week, year after year," Williamson said.
During 2022, Williamson reported that 1,646 volunteer days were contributed by scores of citizens of all ages.
And what specifically did they do? The numbers shared by Williamson showed that the Soup Kitchen volunteers served a total of 21,809 hot meals and distributed 113,000 pounds of food products last year. They prepared and served hot meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from from 11 a.m. to 12 noon inside or take-outs via the drive-thru at the Beulah Church Road facility.
"We also make deliveries of approximately 240 bags of food twice per month over 7-8 routes in our three vans,"he explained, "and this is an extremely integral part of what we do since some people are shut-ins and have a difficult time getting out."
Each bag contains canned food, bread, meat and dairy products.
"Volunteers to make our van deliveries to homes are particularly needed. We are running short of drivers," Williamson said.
The largest fundraiser each year for the group is its "Empty Bowls" event held at the Carroll County Ag Center in Carrollton. Held in person in February for the first time in two years because of the pandemic, more than $40,000 was raised to support the non-profit organization's mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.