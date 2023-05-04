The Carrollton Fire Department and American Red Cross partnered together to work on the “Sound the Alarm” Smoke Detector Campaign recently. The project has already paid dividends having saved a life just two days after being installed.
The “Sound the Alarm” campaign is an initiative started by the American Red Cross of Georgia that works with local fire departments, partners and community volunteers in order to get working smoke alarms to families that are vulnerable to home fires free of charge. The final goal of the “Sound the Alarm” campaign is to install 1,300 total smoke detectors statewide.
The importance of having a working smoke detector was talked about in a press release from the Red Cross of Georgia.
“The Red Cross responds to more home fires than any other type of disaster and, nationwide, home fires claim seven lives every day," the release stated. Our annual “Sound the Alarm” event aims to reduce the number of lives lost through home fires by installing free smoke alarms, creating escape plans, and sharing fire safety information.”
The Red Cross was able to fund this project and provide free installations through donations from Georgia Power Foundation, Northside Hospital, Georgia Natural Gas, Novelis, State Farm, Veritiv, Atlanta Gas Light and Upson EMC.
According to a press release from the Carrollton Fire Department, on Monday morning, fire crews extinguished a fire at a home where smoke detectors were installed by the American Red Cross and CFD Firefighters just two days prior.
According to the report, “the subject, who was sleeping in her home, was awakened by a smoke detector that had been activated by a fire in an adjoining room.”
The only subject in the home was able to make it out unharmed by the fire and CFD firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it was able to spread from the room it originally started in.
According to the CFD post, “Neighbors as well as the homeowner stated that they were thankful for the smoke detectors that had been installed.”
