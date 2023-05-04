The Carrollton Fire Department and American Red Cross partnered together to work on the “Sound the Alarm” Smoke Detector Campaign recently. The project has already paid dividends having saved a life just two days after being installed.

The “Sound the Alarm” campaign is an initiative started by the American Red Cross of Georgia that works with local fire departments, partners and community volunteers in order to get working smoke alarms to families that are vulnerable to home fires free of charge. The final goal of the “Sound the Alarm” campaign is to install 1,300 total smoke detectors statewide.

