It is widely said, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” Well, our biggest, blackest dog Sophie stood to debunk that theory. Sophie, I must admit, was a smart dog. We got her at McIntosh Park where she was surviving out on her own. In her later years, living with us and getting regular meals, she didn’t have to rely on her wits, but like most wily creatures, Sophie kept in practice. And when she got it in her head that she wanted something, she figured out how to get it.
Now’s where I have to confess. We kept “egg suck” dogs. I know there’s a tough old farmer’s code of behavior when it comes to Man’s Best Friend...some things are simply not to be tolerated- egg-sucking being one. You always get rid of an egg suck dog. But Johnny and I were so fond of our pooches; we turn a blind eye when it came to that particular weakness.
Our big dogs were omnivores. I saw them eat most everything, from indecipherable mammal remains to blueberries off the bush. But eggs- they prized them over even a spring cow pie. So they got really good at finding them. For an industrious egg suck dog, it wasn’t hard. Hens are creatures of habit and leave their eggs sitting around in neat little piles. All a dog would have to do is wait to hear the egg alarm (the unmistakable sound a chicken makes when it squeezes out an egg), wait for the hen to leave, and stroll in to claim the prize.
So delicious AND so easy? That’s just too much to resist for even the most loyal hound. And as long as we had yard chickens to drop an egg or two a day, Sophie had a sly snack quite regularly. But then the puppies came. Some of you may remember that we had some pups dumped on us around Thanksgiving — pups that we decided to keep until they pushed their way under our chicken yard fence and killed every one of our laying hens. Killing chickens is a dog sin that is punishable by death. But since I’m a little soft on the Tough Old Farmer’s Code, I found a new home for them. One that didn’t have chickens. I was at last puppy-free.
But the chickens were gone too...yard chickens, hen house chickens. For Sophie, that meant no more eggs. No more thrill of discovery. No more satisfying crunch. No more lapping golden yolk out of fragile white shells. There was going to be a long drought in dog land.
But as luck would have it, we got some more chickens from our neighbors down the road. They’d heard about our tragic loss and called to see if we wanted a half dozen hens and a banty rooster. We, of course, said “yes.” We fixed up the fence and put the new chickens in.
They were wary at first. I don’t know...something about getting snatched up by your tail feathers, hung upside down by your feet, and getting stuffed into a little wire cage had eroded their confidence in humankind. But despite their misgivings, they soon settled down to a new routine. Soon a hen laid the first egg.
It didn’t take Sophie long to notice and thanks to the puppies, Sophie had learned how to push her way under the wire. She was soon back at her old tricks.
I fixed the fence a couple of times, bending steel rebar into horseshoe-shaped stakes and hammering them through the wire and into the ground — dog proof in that one spot.
As quickly as I fixed a hole, Sophie found another.
One evening when I went down to feed the chickens, I discovered that Sophie had created yet a new door into the chicken pen. I started in on one of those, “Just wait till your father gets home” tirades, but then stopped. Sophie just sat there with her tongue lolling pink out of the side of her mouth. I knew what she was thinking. “Just fix it, why don’t you? And I’ll find a new spot as soon as you walk back up that hill.” I looked at her and realized that she was just going to keep on pushing under the fence, no matter how many times we patched it. I rolled up my sleeves. It was barbed wire time.
I know you’ve all seen the barbed wire. Some of you unlucky ones have been bitten by it. Sophie has too. So when I marched up the hill to the house and came stomping back with a wicked roll of barbed wire, Sophie knew she was in big trouble. As I unrolled the wire, handling it gingerly with my farm gloves, Sophie sighed drooped her head. And as I stuffed the coils of biting wire around the bottom of the henhouse fence, she laid down, dejected. No more eggs for Sophie.
