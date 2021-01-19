Sonya Ann Cohran Taylor, 55, of Ellijay, Georgia, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021, from 2 p.m.

until 4 p.m.

Memorial services will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home to help with funeral cost.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.