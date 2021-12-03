Sonya Byrd, 42, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at noon at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St. in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia. There will be no public viewing.
Masks will be required of all that attend thus event.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.